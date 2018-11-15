Pacquiao, Broner to unveil fight details next week

Pacquiao owns the World Boxing Association's regular welterweight crown, a step below US unbeaten WBA 'super champion' Keith Thurman, after stopping Argentina's Lucas Matthysse in July at Kuala Lumpur -- his first knockout win since 2009.

The southpaw, 60-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts in a career that began in 1995, turns 40 next month while American Broner is 33-3 with one drawn and 24 knockouts.

Pacquiao sure he will face Broner in January

Broner and Pacquiao are set to talk Monday (November 19) at New York's Gotham Hall and on Tuesday (November 20) at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills they will promote the bout, which is expected to be staged January 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, the only fighter to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, said last month he was 90 percent certain he would next fight Broner, a former four-division world champion.

Pacquiao, also a senator in the Philippines, lost his World Boxing Organization welterweight title to Australian Jeff Horn last year in Brisbane.

Last month, Pacquiao signed with adviser Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions group after being promoted by Top Rank's Bob Arum, Haymon's main rival, for the past 14 years.

The move ensures Pacquiao will have chances to fight the best in the welterweight division as Haymon's fighters include Americans Thurman, 28-0 with 22 knockouts; World Boxing Council champion Shawn Porter 29-2 with one drawn and 17 knockouts and International Boxing Federation champion Errol Spence Jr., 24-0 with 21 knockouts.