Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara awarded Padma Shri; Jhajharia to get Padma Bhushan

Chopra created history last year by winning India's first athletics gold medal in Olympics. para-shooter Avani became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

The Union Government on Tuesday (January 25) unveiled the list of Padma awardees for 2022 on the eve of Republic Day. Legendary para-javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia was the only sportsperson awarded with the Padma Bhushan.

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022



CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Forty-year-old Jhajharia has two gold medals in the javelin competition of Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016. He won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Chopra, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history in the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event in Games' history. He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The other Padma Shri awardees include para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil. Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women's hockey player Vandana Kataria.

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year.

Earlier in the day, Neeraj Chopra, who is a Subedar in the Indian Army was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service.

Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, had produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 to win the gold medal.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a "list of Army personnel awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2022".

Along with Chopra, 18 other serving and retired personnel of the Indian Army have been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Chopra was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) in 2020 for his excellence in sports.

Chopra was enrolled into the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar on May 15, 2016. After joining the Army, he was selected for training at the 'Mission Olympics Wing' as well as at the Army Sports Institute, Pune.

The Mission Olympics Wing is an initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train promising sportspersons in 11 disciplines for various national and international competitions.

(With PTI inputs)