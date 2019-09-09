English
Pankaj Advani to warm-up for World Championship with Myanmar Open

By
Mandalay (Myanmar), Sept. 9: India's 21-time World Champion Pankaj Advani will kick-start the business end of the cue sport season with the Myanmar Open, beginning here on Monday.

The three-day tournament is a prelude to the main event, the IBSF World Billiards Championship, both of which will be held here. India's Golden Boy Advani will be on a mission to retain his billiards world title that he won last year.

"This tournament leading up to the world championship is pivotal. Getting settled in and used to the conditions is what the Myanmar Open will help me with. I'm looking forward to a week of billiards and excited to defend my world title," said Bengaluru lad Advani ahead of the tournament.

Both the tournaments will be played in the short format of 150-up. This format requires the cueist to score 150 points before his opponent to win a frame. The matches will be ranging from a best-of-5 to 11, depending on the stage of the tournament.

Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 20:09 [IST]
