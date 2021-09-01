Paralympics: India Wrap; Shooters disappoint, Jadhav disqualified, Amit misses medal

The 19-year-old had created history in her debut Games, winning India's first Paralympic medal in shooting with a gold in R2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1.

The SH1 (Rifle) allows individuals with no impairment in the upper limbs but an impairment in either/both the lower limbs to compete.

Avani was not at her usual best as she she finished a disappointing 27th with a score of 629.7, crashing out in the third round.

#ShootingParaSport Update@sid6666 finishes R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round at 40th position with a score of 625.5



He will play next in R6 Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification on 5th Sept.#Praise4Para #Paralympics#Tokyo2020 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2021

Other Indian para shooters in the men's event -- Sidhartha Babu and Deepak Kumar -- had a terrible outing, finishing 40th and 43rd respectively with scores of 625.5 and 624.9 at the Asaka Shooting Range.

The gold in this event was won by Germany's Natascha Hiltrop, while silver and bronze were bagged by South Korean Park Jinho and Ukraine's Iryna Schetnik.

However, all is not lost as all three shooters still have one event to prove their mettle.

Jadhav disqualified

There was more disappointment in store for India later in the day as ace swimmer Suyash Jadhav could finish only seventh in the Men's 100M Breaststroke Finals SB7 category.

However, Jadhav's time was not registered as he was disqualified after having seemed to have violated rules.

Colombia's Carlos Serrano Zarate clinched the gold medal in the event with a new Paralympic Record (1:12:01).

Russian Paralmpic Committee's Egor Efrosinin won the silver, while Australia's Blake Cochrane settled for bronze.

It was a double blow for Jadhav, who had earlier missed 200M Individual Medley SM7 event due to a mild cold.

The 27-year-old, whose both hands were amputated below the elbow at the age of 11 due to electrocution, will compete in one more event -- 50M butterfly S7 on Friday (September 3).

Mixed fortunes in Badminton

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down fighting to France's second seeded duo off Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur 9-21, 21-15, 19-21 in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play tie.

Later in the Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage, Palak lost to Japan's Ayako Suzuki in straight games 4-21, 7-21.

Amit misses medal in Athletics

In the Men's Club Throw F51 Final, Indian ace Amit Kumar was in medal contention for a while after his season's best of 27.77 before ending up fifth.

His compatriot Dharambir finished last among eight finalists with his season's best of 25.59.