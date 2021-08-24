Paralympics: Tek Chand named India's flag bearer at opening ceremony as Mariyappan goes into quarantine

Rio Paralympic Games gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu was originally designated as the flag-bearer of the Indian squad.

However, Mariyappan, who had won a gold at Rio in T3 high jump category, has gone into quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus (COVID-19) carrier, forcing the last-minute change. He will be able to compete in the Games though.

Tek Chand (in file pic) has replaced Thangavelu Mariyappan as India's flag-bearer for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/YxgB3H8IdN — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

"During his flight from Delhi to Tokyo, Mariyappan came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Mariyappan has been tested for COVID-19 over the last six days, and the reports are negative. He'll have no trouble training and competing in his event. He'll miss only the opening ceremony, as he has barred from it by the Organising Committee. All others in the Indian contingent are safe," Mariyappan's coach Satyanarayana was quoted as saying in a video message.

For the next fortnight, the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will witness approximately 4,400 para-athletes participate across 540 events in 22 sports in the 16th Summer Paralympic Games which gets officially underway on Tuesday (August 24).

The opening ceremony of the quadrennial event will begin at 4.15PM IST.

Due to the strict COVID-19 restrictions, only six officials are allowed to take part in the opening ceremony along with five athletes.

The Indian contingent will be the 17th to enter the Olympic Stadium after The Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Paralympic Games will be declared open by Japan's emperor Naruhito at the opening ceremony.

Just like the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, no spectators will be allowed in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.

The health and safety protocols have been made strict in the Japanese capital and adjacent areas.

The Paralympics Games 2020 will go on till September 5.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent till date to Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine disciplines.

India has won 12 medals -- four gold medals and as many silver and bronze each -- in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972.