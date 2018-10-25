English

Reed opens up two-shot advantage in Shanghai

By
Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed sunk eight birdies to lead the WGC-HSBC Champions by two shots

Shanghai, October 25: Patrick Reed shot a stunning 64 to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Starting at the 10th, Reed was quickly in the red thanks to a 20-foot putt at the 11th and he backed that up with another birdie at the next hole to give him some early momentum.

Reed's day continued to improve and by the turn he was four under thanks to further gains at 15 and 16.

In the blink of an eye he was another three shots to the good as he started his back nine with a flourish, a final birdie at his last hole completing an impressive day for the Masters champion.

Leading the chase is Reed's Ryder Cup team-mate Tony Finau at six under, the 29-year-old tied with compatriot Xander Schauffele.

Finau could have had second spot to himself after a thrilling opening round, but he bogeyed the sixth as he carded a 66.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the leading European contender after a 67, while Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood and Rafa Cabrera Bello are a shot further back on five under.

Defending champion Justin Rose signed for a 69, a feat matched by Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, George Coetzee and Matt Wallace.

Further back, Rory McIlroy could only get around in level par, bogeys at three and six hampering his progress, while a double bogey at the 16th – which included him playing one shot left handed – left him with a 72.

    Thursday, October 25, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018

