English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Price survives record-breaking seesaw semi to renew Anderson rivalry

By Ben Spratt
World number three Gerwyn Price
World number three Gerwyn Price

London, January 3: Gerwyn Price will have the chance to become the world number one as he contests the PDC World Championship final against two-time champion and old foe Gary Anderson.

Price, the first Welshman to make the final, is one win away from becoming world champion and usurping Michael van Gerwen at the top of the rankings after an epic last-four win over Stephen Bunting.

The 35-year-old advanced 6-4 despite trailing 3-1 and 4-3 to Bunting, who was looking to add to his 2014 BDO title.

A gripping encounter saw a record 13 ton-plus checkouts, including eight from Price, matching the individual World Championship benchmark.

The Iceman favoured the double-10, making his first 10 in a row, including a nerveless effort to level the match, although he threatened to melt in the heat of battle and twice missed darts for the seventh set.

Further chances came and went for the third seed, yet the pressure eventually told and he decisively found tops moments after Bunting had supplied the 26th 180 of the match.

"It's the best I've played in this tournament, and I needed to," Price told Sky Sports.

Next up is Anderson, who has bemoaned gamesmanship at the tournament this week and will no doubt recall his controversial 2018 clash with Price in the Grand Slam of Darts final.

Price was fined for his antics in that match but will do well to get under the skin of Anderson this time.

Dave Chisnall, a 5-0 winner against Van Gerwen in the quarters, struggled to keep pace with the Scot, who will play a fifth PDC world final.

Anderson averaged 100 in a 6-3 triumph but said the semi-final "felt atrocious".

The final reunion with Price has come as a surprise, as he explained: "I thought Stephen Bunting. For me, to be honest, I was looking at a Bunting-Chizzy final, the way they've been playing."

More DARTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WBA 0 - 4 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: darts gary anderson review
Story first published: Sunday, January 3, 2021, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More