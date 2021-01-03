Price survives record-breaking seesaw semi to renew Anderson rivalry

Price, the first Welshman to make the final, is one win away from becoming world champion and usurping Michael van Gerwen at the top of the rankings after an epic last-four win over Stephen Bunting.

The 35-year-old advanced 6-4 despite trailing 3-1 and 4-3 to Bunting, who was looking to add to his 2014 BDO title.

A gripping encounter saw a record 13 ton-plus checkouts, including eight from Price, matching the individual World Championship benchmark.

The Iceman favoured the double-10, making his first 10 in a row, including a nerveless effort to level the match, although he threatened to melt in the heat of battle and twice missed darts for the seventh set.

Further chances came and went for the third seed, yet the pressure eventually told and he decisively found tops moments after Bunting had supplied the 26th 180 of the match.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗘𝗧 Gary Anderson will take on Gerwyn Price for the 2020/21 @WilliamHill World Darts Championship pic.twitter.com/CI5EurjnS8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2021

"It's the best I've played in this tournament, and I needed to," Price told Sky Sports.

Next up is Anderson, who has bemoaned gamesmanship at the tournament this week and will no doubt recall his controversial 2018 clash with Price in the Grand Slam of Darts final.

Price was fined for his antics in that match but will do well to get under the skin of Anderson this time.

Dave Chisnall, a 5-0 winner against Van Gerwen in the quarters, struggled to keep pace with the Scot, who will play a fifth PDC world final.

Anderson averaged 100 in a 6-3 triumph but said the semi-final "felt atrocious".

The final reunion with Price has come as a surprise, as he explained: "I thought Stephen Bunting. For me, to be honest, I was looking at a Bunting-Chizzy final, the way they've been playing."