People will soon remember me for my achievements: Daniel Cormier

Bengaluru, September 21: Daniel Cormier has refused to put his UFC title belts on display, alongside his other championship mementos and has so far not come to terms that he is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Cormier said that fans may not respect his reinstatement as champion right now, mainly because he ended his last fight aginst Jones in tears at UFC 214 where he lost his championship this July.

"If people aren't interested (in my next fight), they have every right," Cormier told ESPN.com. "But I think a lot of questions about the belt will be answered once I defend the title again. Right now, it's hard because the last time I fought, I lost."

"I think in time, people will remember me for the things I've accomplished. I'll definitely be tied to Jones, but people will more respect what I did and this other stuff will fade. But it will take time."

Jon Jones after his second failed drug test has been under fire from fans, but Cormier came to his defense via a social media post, last week. "DC" believes that Jones may have crossed the line to win at all costs and thinks a loss was never an option for his UFC 214 opponent.

"I think he has the right to defend himself and we have to be careful about piling on this guy right now. But three times we've been scheduled to fight, and in every one of those situations, he's failed for something. How can you not expect me to think something is going on?" Cormier said.

"I believe it points to the fact that losing to me was not really an option for Jon, and whatever had to be done was going to be done in order to ensure that didn't happen."