English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pepperell and Westwood in Irish Open contention

By
Lee Westwood
The second day of action at the Irish Open saw English duo Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell climb the leaderboard.

Lahinch, July 6: Eddie Pepperell and Lee Westwood moved into contention with fine rounds on day two of the Irish Open.

Padraig Harrington had carded an opening seven-under 63, but playing in wet conditions the Irishman slipped down the leaderboard on Friday due to posting 73.

It was down to Westwood and Pepperell to make progress with the English duo both recording rounds of 67, with the latter now one shot off the lead.

Pepperell was thrilled to have played well – with an eagle at the 12th making up for two dropped shots elsewhere – as he made his return from a back injury.

"I really had no idea where I was standing at so to have this performance through two rounds is certainly a nice surprise," he said. "I'm not hitting the ball perfectly but my short game has been feeling good. We'll just see how the weekend goes."

South Africa's Zander Lombard, ranked 316th in the world, leads the way on nine under after he followed up a 64 on the opening day with 67 on Friday.

A second-round 64 moved Jorge Campillo tied for third with Westwood, with Abraham Ancer of Mexico also eight under.

Last year's champion Russell Knox is two shots further back after an eagle at the last ended an inconsistent round of 68 on a high.

More REVIEW News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 44 - July 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rohit, Kohli eye big records
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue