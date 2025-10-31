Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I on TV and Online?

More sports Sergio Perez: Hamilton And Leclerc Would Face Challenges As Verstappen's Teammates At Red Bull Sergio Perez reflects on the difficulties Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would encounter as Max Verstappen's teammates at Red Bull. He emphasises the unique demands of driving alongside Verstappen in Formula One. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Max Verstappen's dominance at Red Bull is evident, with even top drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc potentially struggling as his teammates. Sergio Perez, who partnered with Verstappen for four years, highlighted the challenges of being alongside him. During Perez's tenure, Red Bull secured three consecutive constructors' titles, while Verstappen clinched four world championships.

Perez's departure from Red Bull was mutual after a disappointing 2024 season. He finished eighth in the drivers' standings, and Red Bull slipped to third in the constructors' championship behind Ferrari and McLaren. Despite signing a new contract in June 2024, Perez's performance waned, scoring only nine points in the last eight races.

Since Perez left Red Bull, successors Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have struggled to match Verstappen. Lawson lasted just two races before Tsunoda replaced him. Currently, Tsunoda sits 17th in the standings, trailing Verstappen by 293 points. Perez empathises with their struggles, acknowledging the difficulty of being Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull.

Perez remarked to Sky Sports F1 about the unique challenges at Red Bull: "I don't like criticising drivers that have been there because I was in that position and I know exactly what they are going through." He added that even top drivers would find it tough to adapt to Verstappen's driving style.

Despite his teammates' struggles, Verstappen continues to excel. He is on track for a potential fifth consecutive driver's title in 2025. With three wins and three podiums in his last six races, he trails championship leader Lando Norris by just 36 points with four races remaining.

Perez praised Verstappen’s resilience despite early-season setbacks: "Max has been the action of the year. He's keeping everyone watching F1," he said. Perez believes Verstappen deserves the championship due to his exceptional driving skills.

Perez's Future Plans

In 2026, Perez will return to Formula One with Cadillac alongside Valtteri Bottas. His career-best season was in 2023 when he finished second in the drivers' standings with 305 points. However, his form declined significantly afterward.

Perez experienced four retirements during the challenging season of 2024. This matched his retirement count from previous years like 2014 and was only surpassed by six retirements in 2012.

The competitive nature of Formula One is evident as drivers face immense pressure to perform consistently at high levels. The dynamics within teams can significantly impact individual performances and overall team success.