US PGA Championship: Koepka leads from Scott, Rahm poised to challenge

Koepka continued to attack Bellerive Country Club early in his third round, firing a five-under 30 on the front nine. He led by five shots at one point, but successive bogeys on the back nine stalled his momentum.

Looking for his third career major title, Koepka missed over four months early this season with a wrist injury. But he now has the chance to win his second major of the season, having previously defended the U.S. Open in June.

Adam Scott, playing with a heavy heart following the death of his fellow Australian Jarrod Lyle, shot a five-under 65 for the second consecutive round to get to outright second at 10 under. The 2013 Masters champion had six birdies and one bogey on his scorecard.

Adam Scott carded 6 birdies and just one bogey on the day. Currently sits 2nd -- 1 shot behind Koepka. pic.twitter.com/9C1QB5y6hY — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

Jon Rahm made a late climb up the leaderboard with a bogey-free, four-under 66 to get to nine under. The Spaniard birdied two of his last three holes to get into position to win his first major.

Rickie Fowler, who played the third round with an oblique injury, and Gary Woodland joined Rahm in a share of third. Woodland was at 11 under at one point, but a bogey on nine and a triple-bogey on 10 set him back.

Fowler had three birdies and one bogey while playing through noticeable pain to card a one-under 69.

Tiger Woods shot a second straight four-under 66 to headline a group at eight under. Woods birdied five of his first eight holes, but again stalled on the back nine.

Charl Schwartzel, defending champion Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Shane Lowry and Stewart Cink all joined Woods at eight under.

The shot of the day came from Englishman Matt Wallace, who recorded a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th. He finished the day at five under.

That roar you heard? Matt Wallace aced the 16th.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fiSIS2rAxn — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018