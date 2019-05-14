English

Injured Thomas withdraws from US PGA Championship

By Opta
Justin Thomas pulls out of US PGA Championship due to wrist injury
Justin Thomas pulls out of US PGA Championship due to wrist injury

New York, May 14: Justin Thomas has withdrawn from this week's US PGA Championship with a wrist injury.

The world number five damaged his wrist and shoulder when he struck a tree while trying to hit a shot at the Honda Classic in March.

Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, on Monday (May 13) revealed that he is not ready to compete in the second major of the year.

"Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully healed," Thomas tweeted.

"Obviously, as a past champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I'm disappointed to not be among those competing this year, but I'm optimistic about a return in the near future."

Kelly Kraft will replace the 26-year-old.

The tournament gets under way at Bethpage Black on Long Island in Farmingdale, New York on Thursday (May 16).

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
