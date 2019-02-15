English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PGTI Players Championship: Udayan Mane delivers a top-class 67 to emerge champion

By
Udayan Mane
Udayan Mane

Nuh, (Haryana) February 15: Pune-based Udayan Mane delivered a top-class final round of five-under-67 to emerge champion at the Rs. 30 lakh PGTI Players Championship at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, on Friday (February 15). The prolific Mane, playing in only his fifth season as a professional, collected seven Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for his seventh title.

The 27-year-old Udayan (71-64-71-67), who achieved his target total score of 15-under-273, climbed from fifth to the second position in the 2019 PGTI Order of Merit and is likely to take a big jump in the world rankings from his current 962 when the updated list comes out on Monday.

India's top golfer Shubhankar Sharma (70-68-69-67) finished joint runner-up at 14-under-274 while veteran Mukesh Kumar (71-69-69-65) of Mhow came up with a spirited 65, the best round of the day, to also bag tied second place on a topsy-turvy day that saw at least four players in the lead or the joint lead at different stages.

Udayan Mane, lying overnight second, had hit his wedges to perfection all week. It was no different in the last round. He began the day with a 15-feet birdie conversion on the second before using his wedges to good effect once again to set up most of his birdies including those on the third, seventh, 10th, 12th and 15th.

The strapping Udayan, among the tallest Indian golfers at 6 foot 4 inches, also had three bogeys to show on day four. However, he made the all-important two-putt for birdie from the fringe of the 18th green and a distance of 35 yards to deliver the winning blow. Mane's final putt was an eight-footer.

Mane, whose home course is the Kalhaar Blues & Greens in Ahmedabad, said, "It's now 7 for 7 which means seven points for my seventh title. So that's special.

"It's been a fabulous start to the season as I had a top-5 last week as well. I've been playing really well, having totalled 15-under for two weeks in succession. I hit my wedges even better this week and also converted more putts.

"Today I adapted well when the conditions suddenly changed and it became quite cold midway through my round. I did well to factor in the wind which had switched and the increased yardages due to the heavier air.

"At the start of the day, I told myself that I had to finish with a score of 15-under. I achieved that number as I managed to successfully execute my plans. This win now sets up my season," added Udayan, who last won exactly one year back in Hyderabad.

The 53-year-old Mukesh Kumar, the sole leader at one stage on day four, enjoyed an error-free day but missed a two-footer for birdie on the 18th that proved to be decisive at the end.

Shubhankar Sharma mixed six birdies with a bogey to take a share of second at his former home course.

Young guns, 22-year-old Veer Ahlawat (13-under-275) of Gurugram and 18-year-old rookie Kshitjit Naveed Kaul (12-under-276) of Delhi claimed fourth and fifth places respectively.

Round three leader Sunit Chowrasia of Kolkata dropped to seventh place at 10-under-278 after a final round of 73.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: KER 1 - 0 CNY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 21:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue