Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match

New York, July 13: Phil Mickelson claims he is close to agreeing a $10million exhibition match against Tiger Woods.
A clash between the golfing heavyweights was reportedly mooted before Mickelson joked about its possibility at The Players Championship, where the two stars were paired together.
And the big-money match appears to be on the agenda for both Mickelson and Woods now.
Mickelson told reporters on Thursday: "Hopefully in the next week or two . I think we're close to having some stuff finalised."
The five-time major champion earlier referred to the prize pot as "a ridiculous amount of money" as he discussed the potential exhibition contest with Golf.com.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.