Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match

A clash between the golfing heavyweights was reportedly mooted before Mickelson joked about its possibility at The Players Championship, where the two stars were paired together.

And the big-money match appears to be on the agenda for both Mickelson and Woods now.

Mickelson told reporters on Thursday: "Hopefully in the next week or two . I think we're close to having some stuff finalised."

The five-time major champion earlier referred to the prize pot as "a ridiculous amount of money" as he discussed the potential exhibition contest with Golf.com.