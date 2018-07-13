English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match

Posted By:
A big-money exhibition between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has seemingly moved a step closer.
A big-money exhibition between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has seemingly moved a step closer.

New York, July 13: Phil Mickelson claims he is close to agreeing a $10million exhibition match against Tiger Woods.

A clash between the golfing heavyweights was reportedly mooted before Mickelson joked about its possibility at The Players Championship, where the two stars were paired together.

And the big-money match appears to be on the agenda for both Mickelson and Woods now.

Mickelson told reporters on Thursday: "Hopefully in the next week or two . I think we're close to having some stuff finalised."

The five-time major champion earlier referred to the prize pot as "a ridiculous amount of money" as he discussed the potential exhibition contest with Golf.com.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SA 126/10 (54.3 vs SL 287
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue