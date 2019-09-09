Philadelphia 76ers looking at claims Mike Scott clashed with Eagles fans

The 76ers forward, who is a Redskins fan, sported a Washington jersey and hat and was participating in tailgate festivities before kick-off.

Footage of an incident alleged to have involved Scott was shared across social media, with the Sixers responding to the claims about their player. It was unclear what may have led to the apparent altercation.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information," the Sixers said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."