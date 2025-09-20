IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: What did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Phoenix Mercury Advance In WNBA Playoffs Thanks To Alyssa Thomas' Impressive Triple-Double Performance Alyssa Thomas recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, propelling the Phoenix Mercury past the New York Liberty in the WNBA playoffs. The Mercury will face the Minnesota Lynx next.

Alyssa Thomas delivered an impressive performance with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, marking her fifth career playoff triple-double. This achievement helped the Phoenix Mercury advance to the second round of the WNBA playoffs by defeating the defending champions, New York Liberty, 79-73 in Game 3. The Mercury will face top-seeded Minnesota on Sunday for the start of the best-of-five semifinal round.

Satou Sabally contributed significantly with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Mercury. Their strong performance on the boards was evident as they out-rebounded their opponents 49-33. Sami Whitcomb added 13 points, while Kahleah Copper chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds. DeWanna Bonner also made history by surpassing Candace Parker for most rebounds in playoff history with a total of 614.

Breanna Stewart showed resilience by scoring 30 points for the Liberty, despite spraining her MCL five days earlier during overtime in Game 1. She scored the last 14 points for her team in the fourth quarter. Sabrina Ionescu added another 22 points; however, other players from Liberty struggled to make an impact.

Alyssa Thomas has now achieved five of the seven WNBA playoff triple-doubles recorded so far. Her consistent performance continues to be a crucial factor for her team's success in high-stakes games. As they prepare to face Minnesota, Thomas' ability to influence all aspects of the game will be vital.

The Mercury's victory over New York Liberty highlights their determination and skill as they move forward in the playoffs. With key players like Thomas and Sabally leading the charge, they aim to maintain their momentum against formidable opponents like Minnesota.