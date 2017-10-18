Players rally around Hayward after sickening injury on Celtics debut

Hayward suffers freak injury
Hayward suffers freak injury

Cleveland, October 18: NBA players and athletes from across the United States sent their well wishes to Gordon Hayward after the All-Star suffered a gruesome leg injury on debut for the Boston Celtics.

Hayward was carried off the court on a stretcher with a fractured ankle sustained against the Cleveland Cavaliers as his Celtics bow ended in agony on Tuesday (October 17).

A prized recruit from the Utah Jazz in the off-season, Hayward came down on his ankle in the first quarter of opening night as Celtics and Cavs players looked away in horror.

And several athletes sent well wishes to the 27-year-old on Twitter.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 7:00 [IST]
