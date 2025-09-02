Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

Jordin Canada Highlights Importance Of Playoff Preparations For Atlanta Dream After Injury Return
Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Jordin Canada has returned to action for the Atlanta Dream, helping them secure a win against the Connecticut Sun after missing eight games due to a hamstring injury. Her comeback saw her score 15 points, contributing significantly to the team's 93-76 victory. This win places Atlanta joint-second in the WNBA standings, tied with the Las Vegas Aces, as they gear up for the playoffs.

Canada's injury occurred during a game against the Phoenix Mercury on August 10, where she had been performing exceptionally well, scoring double figures in six of her last seven games. During her absence, Atlanta managed a 5-3 record. Now back on the court, Canada is focused on using each game as preparation for the playoffs.

With a current record of 26-14 and four regular-season games left, Atlanta has already secured their playoff spot. Canada emphasised the importance of treating these remaining games as practice for postseason challenges. "We’re trying to make sure that in these types of games in the regular season, we’re doing what we need to," she stated.

Rhyne Howard also played a crucial role in their recent victory by scoring 23 points. Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray added 17 points each, showcasing the team's depth and readiness for upcoming challenges. The Dream are determined not to be caught off guard when playoff time arrives.

This season, Canada has averaged 12.1 points and leads her team with 5.5 assists per game. Her return was unexpectedly extensive due to her strong performance on both ends of the court. "I really didn’t intend on playing her quite as much as we did," said Dream coach Karl Smesko. "But she said she felt good and she was playing even better."

The Aces have an advantage over Atlanta due to winning their season series 3-0. Therefore, Atlanta needs a stronger finish than Las Vegas to secure the No. 2 seed. Coach Smesko praised Canada's defensive prowess and highlighted her crucial contributions since returning from injury.

Canada expressed satisfaction with her performance post-injury: "Once I got comfortable, I carried on as normal." She acknowledged that regaining full form takes time but is confident about her current condition on the court.

The Dream are now focused on maintaining their momentum into the playoffs with Canada's leadership and skillset being pivotal for their success.