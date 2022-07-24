PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra as star javelin thrower scripts history at World Athletics Championships

24-year-old Chopra became only the second Indian athlete and the first male to win a medal in track and field at the world championships after Anju Bobby George.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships," Modi said in a tweet.

"This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second. Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra's best throw of the final came in the fourth round as he finished second behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (90.54m). Peters crossed the 90m-mark three times and looked head and shoulders above the rest of the athletes in the competition.

While reacting to his silver medal finish at the world championships, Chopra said he's pleased to have won yet another medal for the country and vowed to try his best next year and upgrade the colour of the medal at the worlds in 2023.

"I am happy to have won another medal for the country. There is another world championship next year and I will try my best to win gold. I thank my fellow countrymen for their love and support. I am thankful to the SAI, TOPS and the Government of India for helping me get the best of facilities and foreign coaches," Chopra was quoted as saying after the competition ended.