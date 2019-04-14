English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Poirier outlasts Holloway in UFC classic and immediately calls out Khabib

By Opta

Atlanta, April 14: Dustin Poirier told Khabib Nurmagomedov to "get his s*** together" after taking his career to the next level with a unanimous decision victory in a brutal battle with Max Holloway at UFC 236.

In a hellacious contest, Poirier captured the interim lightweight title at State Farm Arena against one of the pound-for-pound greats in Holloway with all three judges scoring 49-46 in his favour.

Poirier landed the heavier shots to score another victory over Holloway, who he defeated via first-round submission in 2012.

Speaking after the fight, which had the second-highest amount of significant strikes in UFC history at 359, Poirier said: "This feels amazing. I feel like I'm in a dream right now.

"I just beat the pound-for-pound best in the world. To be the best, you have to beat the best. Damn, I feel good. I've earned this with blood. Paid in full, this is mine."

Also read: UFC 236 results

UFC president Dana White said undefeated lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, still suspended for his part in an ugly brawl with Conor McGregor last October, is next up for Poirier.

Asked if he had a message for his future opponent, Poirier said: "In the words of my brother Daniel Cormier, get your s*** together young man. We got a belt to fight for."

Nurmagomedov replied to Poirier's call-out on Twitter, saying he scored the fight a draw.

"I don't agree with the judges 49:46, I got a draw, my respect to both fighters, and Poirier's achievement so far cannot be denied, my congratulations Dustin, see you in September," he wrote.

Holloway had won 13 consecutive fights before Saturday's bout, but the 27-year-old was gracious in defeat.

"I'm not going to take nothing away from Dustin," Holloway said. "He beat a world champion and is a world champion. There ain't no interim s***. He's a world champion. Congrats, brother."

Elsewhere on the card, Israel Adesanya proved himself on the biggest level by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in a fight-of-the-year contender to become interim middleweight champion.

The undefeated Adesanya dropped his opponent several times in a dramatic round five after a vicious encounter between clinical strikers that had the crowd completely enthralled.

Adesanya, who is now set to fight full champion Robert Whittaker, was full of praise for his beaten opponent.

"There's someone who is more of a man than me," he said. "I've planned this for so long. Without you my career wouldn't be where it is."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SEV 3 - 2 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue