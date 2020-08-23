Popov claims first major in style at Women's British Open

Popov emerged from the pack with a superb 67 as the German took a three-shot lead into Sunday's play.

And the 27-year-old belied her lowly status by once again taming Royal Troon – her three-under round of 68 including a bogey on the last, by which point victory was a formality and the tears had started to flow.

Popov was seven under for the tournament, two clear of Thailand's Thidapa Suwannapura, who also carded four under in the final round, while Australia's Minjee Lee came in third on three under after a 69.

Inbee Park's five-under 66 ensured she was the only other player to finish under par for the tournament.

"There has been a lot of struggle over the last six years and I was just glad I was able to overcome it," Popov said at the trophy presentation, having missed out on securing LPGA status by a single shot last year

"I almost quit playing last year, thank God I didn't."

Even a dropped shot on Sunday's opening hole was not enough to knock Popov out of her stride.

"I got here on Tuesday and I knew my game was in really good shape," she added. "I took that belief into every round but I didn't expect this. I was uber nervous this whole round."