Prakash, Amanpreet, Jitu make clean sweep at Commonwealth shooting

Gold Coast (Australia), November 3: Indian shooters Prakash Nanjappa, Amanpreet Singh and Jitu Rai made a clean sweep in the 50m pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships here on Friday (November 3).

Prakash won the coveted gold medal with a score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

A clean sweep for India in 50m pistol!



PN Prakash wins Gold, Amanpreet bags Silver and @JituRai settles for Bronze. 👏



— OGQ (@OGQ_India) November 3, 2017

On Thursday (November 2), Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang had won a silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale bagged the bronze in the men's 50m rifle prone event.

In women's 25m pistol final, Anuraj Singh won the bronze. Earlier, Indian pistol shooters had also pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.