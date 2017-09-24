Premier Futsal: Chennai Singhams strike late to beat Kerala Cobras

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Chennai Singhams scored in the dying minutes of the game and got the better of Kerala Cobras 5-4 in the Premier Futsal here on Saturday (September 23).

The first quarter saw both teams go neck-to-neck with one goal each, through Phan Khac Chi of the Kerala Cobras in the 8th minute and Hernan Crespo, captain of Chennai Singhams, in the 10th minute.

The teams became aggressive and continued to score in the second quarter, which ended 3-3. As the match progressed to the penultimate quarter, Ton Phi of the Kerala Cobras scored in the 27th minute.

However, that was neutralised by Fredsan Marshall who scored in the very next minute. From then, both teams refused to let each other net the ball.

Kerala Cobras captain Michel Salgado made numerous attempts and came very close to netting the ball in the third quarter but was stopped each time by Chennai's goalkeeper Daniel Ayora.

Indian player Fredsan Marshall of the Chennai Singhams gained the support of the fans when he scored a goal in the 28th minute but was shown the orange card by the referee.

In the dying minutes of the game, Crespo's team managed to go ahead through a goal by Maico Monteiro.

In the second game, The Telugu Tigers were on the aggressive side against home team Bengaluru Royals and won 3-2. With that result Delhi Dragons and Telugu Tigers join Bengaluru Royals in the semis.

On Friday (September 22), Bengaluru Royals produced an early blitz to see off Chennai Singhams 7-3 in their penultimate Premier Futsal group stage assignment at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

While in the other tie, an early double from Diego Costa and a goal and an assist from Ronaldinho fired Delhi Dragons to a 4-0 win over Telugu Tigers.