Presidents Cup 2019: Johnson feeling 'just fine' in Melbourne

By Dejan Kalinic
Dustin Johnson

Melbourne, December 11: Dustin Johnson insisted he felt "just fine" ahead of the Presidents Cup as he prepares to return from knee surgery.

The world number five is set to play for the first time since August after undergoing surgery following the Tour Championship.

Johnson withdrew from the Hero World Challenge last week, but the American said he was ready to go at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

"I was always planning on playing. I enjoy these events," he told a news conference on Wednesday (December 11).

"It's a privilege to be part of these teams and it was something that, unless I didn't feel like could I come here and help the team, then I wouldn't have came.

"But I feel like I definitely can help the team and the game is in good enough form to where I feel just fine."

The United States will go into the Presidents Cup as hot favourites to win the event for the eighth straight time.

Johnson believes the course in Melbourne does not favour either the USA or the International team.

"I think it's the same … the fairways, it's not a very difficult driving course," he said.

"There's a few obviously difficult drives where you have to hit some really good shots, but it's all about the approaches, leaving the ball in the right spot.

"I think the forecast is the wind is going to blow a little bit, and obviously the greens are very firm and fast.

"So controlling the golf ball coming into the greens, leaving it in the right spot is going to be the key this week."

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
