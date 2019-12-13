Presidents Cup 2019: Internationals stay hot against Tiger's USA

Already leading 4-1, the Internationals are projected to score another four points as Ernie Els' red-hot team continued to impress in alternate shot on Friday (December 13).

Up against a formidable USA roster – led by playing captain Tiger Woods – the odds have been stacked against the Internationals, who last won the Presidents Cup in 1998.

But thanks to a dominant display in Thursday's four-ball, the International team are daring to believe at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Of the five matches in progress, the Internationals lead four thanks to Adam Scott/Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer/Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama/Byeong Hun An and Cameron Smith/Im Sung-jae.

Only once in history has a team come from behind after two sessions to win the Presidents Cup – the USA in 2005 when they trailed 6.5 - 5.5 and won 18.5 - 15.5 in Virginia.

The Melbourne greens were merciless on Friday but the Internationals have had no trouble negotiating the course, with Australian Smith – drafted in after sitting out day one – teaming up with Im to help the challengers go 2up through seven holes against Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Former world number one Scott and Oosthuizen had been 2down after seven holes but rallied to go 1up through 11.

Woods and Thomas were the only pairing to score a point for the USA on Thursday (December 12), thanks to the former's masterclass, which included six birdies in the four-ball.

A 15-time major champion, Woods continued to stay hot however that matchup had An and Matsuyama 1up heading to the ninth hole.

In a tight session, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have flown the flag for the USA – leading Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin 1up after 10.