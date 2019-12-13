Presidents Cup 2019: Patrick Reed taunts crowd amid heckles

Reed – the 2018 Masters champion – arrived at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as public enemy number one after his two-stroke penalty during last week's tournament in the Bahamas.

Already a maligned figure on the PGA Tour, American golfer Reed was penalised for improving his lie in the bunker, hitting the sand twice during his practice swings, sparking controversy and claims of cheating.

The Melbourne crowd made their feelings known on Thursday, Reed booed as he and the United States teed off in the four-ball contest against the Internationals.

Patrick Reed having some fun with the crowd. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/RFEz6kgaUQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

Reed was targeted again in Friday's foursomes, one fan yelling for the 29-year-old to miss a birdie putt on the 11th hole.

Unperturbed, Reed – playing alongside Webb Simpson in the alternate shot format – made the clutch putt before cupping his ear and mimicking a shovelling motion.

The USA – eyeing an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title – entered the second session trailing the Internationals 4-1.