Presidents Cup 2019: Patrick Reed taunts crowd amid heckles

By Sacha Pisani
Patrick Reed

Melbourne, December 13: Patrick Reed taunted the Presidents Cup crowd amid ongoing backlash following cheating allegations at the Hero World Challenge, mimicking a shovelling motion in response to heckling.

Reed – the 2018 Masters champion – arrived at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as public enemy number one after his two-stroke penalty during last week's tournament in the Bahamas.

Already a maligned figure on the PGA Tour, American golfer Reed was penalised for improving his lie in the bunker, hitting the sand twice during his practice swings, sparking controversy and claims of cheating.

The Melbourne crowd made their feelings known on Thursday, Reed booed as he and the United States teed off in the four-ball contest against the Internationals.

Reed was targeted again in Friday's foursomes, one fan yelling for the 29-year-old to miss a birdie putt on the 11th hole.

Unperturbed, Reed – playing alongside Webb Simpson in the alternate shot format – made the clutch putt before cupping his ear and mimicking a shovelling motion.

The USA – eyeing an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title – entered the second session trailing the Internationals 4-1.

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
