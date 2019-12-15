English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record

By Sacha Pisani At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Tiger

Melbourne, December 15: Tiger Woods broke the record for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history on Sunday (December 15).

United States playing captain Woods outclassed International opponent Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in the deciding singles session for his 27th victory.

American superstar Woods equalled Phil Mickelson's all-time record in Friday's foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he has remained perfect this week with three wins.

Woods - a 15-time major winner - has put defending champions the USA on track for an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title.

More TIGER WOODS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 2 - 0 OSA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue