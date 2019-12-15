Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record

Melbourne, December 15: Tiger Woods broke the record for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history on Sunday (December 15).
United States playing captain Woods outclassed International opponent Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in the deciding singles session for his 27th victory.
American superstar Woods equalled Phil Mickelson's all-time record in Friday's foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he has remained perfect this week with three wins.
Woods - a 15-time major winner - has put defending champions the USA on track for an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title.
Another birdie for @TigerWoods.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019
The #USTeam Captain stays at 2 UP. pic.twitter.com/IB0Hl4bOVa