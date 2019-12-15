Presidents Cup 2019: USA charging towards stunning victory

Down 10-8 prior to Sunday's deciding singles, the USA faced an uphill battle to claim an eighth consecutive title as no team had ever trailed after three sessions and won the Presidents Cup.

However, the USA are on track to sensationally retain their crown, with Tiger Woods' team up in six of the 12 matches and projected to triumph 15.5 - 14.5 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

First out against Abraham Ancer, Woods returned for the singles showdown after sitting out on Saturday and the 15-time major champion has led the way in more overcast conditions.

From 4 down through 10 tied after 14@tonyfinaugolf is on a ROLL.pic.twitter.com/RmDGGE2X1p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019

Woods - who can break the record for most matches won at the Presidents Cup - leads Ancer 3up through 15 holes.

Controversial American Patrick Reed - without his usual caddie following a fan altercation on Saturday - birdied five of his opening seven holes in a remarkable start to his day against C.T. Pan.

The USA's Tony Finau has also mounted a remarkable comeback, rallying from 4down through 10 to be level with Hideki Matsuyama after 14.

Following three consecutive losses, 2018 champion Reed is 2up, having been 6up after seven holes, while compatriot Dustin Johnson is 4up over Li Haotong.

The Internationals - eyeing a first title since 1998 - are ahead in three matches thanks to Louis Oosthuizen, Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann.