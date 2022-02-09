Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata Thunderbolts rope in 5 more sponsors for 2022 edition

The franchise has roped in Polar Fans and Sakhiya Skin Care Clinic Surat as Associated Partners, Soulfuel as official Nutrition partner, Radio Mirchi as official Entertainment partner and Decathlon as official sports partner.

Speaking on the sponsors, Chairman and Managing Director of Pulkit Veneer Mills Private Limited, Pawan Kumar Patodia, who is also the Chairman and Co-Owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts, said that partnering with all the prestigious brands will bring the franchise recognition and develop faith in the fans.

"We want to bring the best of brands along with us so that not only the volleyball fans in India realise that Kolkata Thunderbolts is a franchise that is here to stay for a long time, but also develop faith in our mission to promote volleyball in the country," Pawan Kumar Patodia said.

"We are proud to be associated with top-level brands in the country in our first season and we are sure that this will help us in meeting our goals for the season. This is just the beginning of the road for us," he added.

Polar Fans Managing Director Kanishka Goyal believes that the partnership will help both brands in extending their reach in every corner of the city.

"We are thrilled to associate with Rupay Prime Volleyball League franchise Kolkata Thunderbolts as we believe it is a great platform to promote volleyball in the country. With Polar Fans' reach across tier-2 and tier-3 cities in Kolkata, the partnership will help us in spreading the reach of the franchise and the sport across the city, and even across the state of West Bengal," Kanishka Goyal said.

Dr Jagdish Sakhiya, the owner of Sakhiya Skin Care Clinic Surat, said that volleyball is the next big thing in India.

"We jumped on the opportunity to associate ourselves with the Kolkata Thunderbolts franchise because of the reputed ownership group behind the Prime Volleyball League franchise. We believe our association with the franchise will help both our companies in meeting our goals and targets for the coming year, as volleyball is definitely the next big thing in India," Dr Jagdish Sakhiya said.

Priyanka Lakdawala, Director of Soulfuel, said that the partnership will help both brands in spreading correct information about the importance of physical and mental fitness for volleyball fans in India.

"In sports, the attention over the past five years has shifted towards nutrition and health and fitness. We believe that partnership with the leading Rupay Prime Volleyball League franchise will help us in reaching out to volleyball players in outer regions of Kolkata and in the state, and share useful information about maintaining physical and mental well-being among athletes," Priyanka Lakdawala said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rakesh CK, VP & Business Director, Mirchi, East NE UP Bihar, said that partnering with Kolkata Thunderbolts is a small step in becoming a part of the volleyball revolution in the country.

"We are delighted to partner with Kolkata Thunderbolts because of the esteemed ownership group associated with the franchise. As volleyball is growing in India, we are proud to be a part of this sporting revolution, and hope for this partnership to continue for many years to come."

Bruno Araújo, Kolkata City Leader, Decathlon Sports India also spoke on the collaboration and said that the aim is to help grow volleyball together at the grassroots level. "We wish to share the love of the game with Kolkata Thunderbolts through Decathlon's online and offline presence in India and stores in Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Raipur," Bruno Araújo said.

"With the association with Kolkata Thunderbolts, Decathlon is looking to play a part in helping more people get exposed to the exciting and accessible sport of volleyball and help them explore their sporty side with our offer of over 50 sports & 5,000 products under one roof," he added.

Source: Media Release