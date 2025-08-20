Dhanashree Verma Slams Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt 'Stunt' at Divorce Hearing: 'It Was Painful'

More sports Pro Panja League Season 2: Semifinal Schedule Announced with Explosive Matchups By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 8:09 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The stage is set for the Pro Panja League Season 2 Semifinals on August 20th, 2025, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, Gwalior.

After electrifying main card and undercard fixtures, the top four teams-Kiraak Hyderabad, Jaipur Veers, Rohtak Rowdies, and MP Hathodas-will lock horns for a Finals spot. The Grand Finale is slated for August 21st.

Key Players

Satnam Singh (Kiraak Hyderabad) smashed records in the 70 kg category, pinning Akash Kumar of Jaipur Veers with a lightning-fast 0.12 sec Challenger Pin, making him a four-time winner and earning the moniker Badshaho ka Badshaho.

Sher e Ludhiana's Tawheed Shaikh showcased dominance with a 10-0 sweep in the 90 kg bout against MP Hathodas, including a 2.35 sec Challenger pin.

Jaw-dropping clashes across weight categories reinforced the league's hallmark of inclusivity, with impressive performances in the women's and specially-abled categories.

Pro Panja League Semifinal Schedule

Semifinal 1:

Kiraak Hyderabad 🆚 MP Hathodas

(After fiery battles, Satnam's Hyderabad now faces the balanced MP Hathodas squad led by Tridip Medhi and powerhouses like Vethozo Lohe.)

Semifinal 2:

Jaipur Veers 🆚 Rohtak Rowdies

(The Veers, driven by Rudra Naik and Yogesh Chaudhary, take on the Rowdies, powered by stalwarts like Nirmal Devi, in a blockbuster clash.)

How to Watch Pro Panja League?

Fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports 3, DD Sports, FanCode App, and internationally via Triller.