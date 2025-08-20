English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Pro Panja League Season 2: Semifinal Schedule Announced with Explosive Matchups

By MyKhel Staff

The stage is set for the Pro Panja League Season 2 Semifinals on August 20th, 2025, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, Gwalior.

After electrifying main card and undercard fixtures, the top four teams-Kiraak Hyderabad, Jaipur Veers, Rohtak Rowdies, and MP Hathodas-will lock horns for a Finals spot. The Grand Finale is slated for August 21st.

Pro Panja League Season 2 Semifinal Schedule Announced with Explosive Matchups

Key Players

Satnam Singh (Kiraak Hyderabad) smashed records in the 70 kg category, pinning Akash Kumar of Jaipur Veers with a lightning-fast 0.12 sec Challenger Pin, making him a four-time winner and earning the moniker Badshaho ka Badshaho.

Sher e Ludhiana's Tawheed Shaikh showcased dominance with a 10-0 sweep in the 90 kg bout against MP Hathodas, including a 2.35 sec Challenger pin.

Jaw-dropping clashes across weight categories reinforced the league's hallmark of inclusivity, with impressive performances in the women's and specially-abled categories.

Pro Panja League Semifinal Schedule

Semifinal 1:

Kiraak Hyderabad 🆚 MP Hathodas
(After fiery battles, Satnam's Hyderabad now faces the balanced MP Hathodas squad led by Tridip Medhi and powerhouses like Vethozo Lohe.)

Semifinal 2:

Jaipur Veers 🆚 Rohtak Rowdies
(The Veers, driven by Rudra Naik and Yogesh Chaudhary, take on the Rowdies, powered by stalwarts like Nirmal Devi, in a blockbuster clash.)

How to Watch Pro Panja League?

Fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports 3, DD Sports, FanCode App, and internationally via Triller.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 8:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 20, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out