Pro Panja League Season 2: Semifinal Schedule Announced with Explosive Matchups

The stage is set for the Pro Panja League Season 2 Semifinals on August 20th, 2025, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, Gwalior.
After electrifying main card and undercard fixtures, the top four teams-Kiraak Hyderabad, Jaipur Veers, Rohtak Rowdies, and MP Hathodas-will lock horns for a Finals spot. The Grand Finale is slated for August 21st.
Satnam Singh (Kiraak Hyderabad) smashed records in the 70 kg category, pinning Akash Kumar of Jaipur Veers with a lightning-fast 0.12 sec Challenger Pin, making him a four-time winner and earning the moniker Badshaho ka Badshaho.
Sher e Ludhiana's Tawheed Shaikh showcased dominance with a 10-0 sweep in the 90 kg bout against MP Hathodas, including a 2.35 sec Challenger pin.
Jaw-dropping clashes across weight categories reinforced the league's hallmark of inclusivity, with impressive performances in the women's and specially-abled categories.
Kiraak
Hyderabad
🆚
MP
Hathodas
(After fiery battles, Satnam's Hyderabad now faces the balanced MP Hathodas squad led by Tridip Medhi and powerhouses like Vethozo Lohe.)
Jaipur
Veers
🆚
Rohtak
Rowdies
(The Veers, driven by Rudra Naik and Yogesh Chaudhary, take on the Rowdies, powered by stalwarts like Nirmal Devi, in a blockbuster clash.)
Fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports 3, DD Sports, FanCode App, and internationally via Triller.