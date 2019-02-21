Pro Volleyball League final preview: Unbeaten Calicut Heroes face Chennai Spartans

Form and consistency

The form and consistency of skipper Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal and Paul Lotman has been a great boost to the team with all three of them featuring in the top-10 point scorers of the league.

Calicut have the league's one of the most die-hard fans -- chembada -- That could also be a deciding factor in this all important final.

Jerome thanks chembada

Ahead of the match, Jerome said "We are really delighted that we have come so far in the tournament. I am thankful to each and every team member and our fans 'the chembada' for being a part of this journey.

"We have played well throughout, we want to keep that up and make sure that the trophy comes home."

Not so hassle-free

Chennai on the other hand hasn't had a hassle-free road to the final. They were 1-2 down against Kochi Blue Spikers when the team came back from behind to win the match and cement their place in the final.

Rudy Verhoeff, Naveen Raja Jacob and Ruslans Sorokins have been the pillars of Chennai's performance.

Hard work

Shelton Moses, skipper of Chennai Spartans felt that they have fought very hard to reach till this point.

"We've overcome many tight matches in order to reach this far. The mood in the dressing room is very positive and we are grateful to the amount of love that we have received from the Chennai fans.

Calicut is a very strong team but we also have the hunger and desire to win the cup. We will go out there with only one goal that is to win."