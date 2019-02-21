English

Pro Volleyball League final preview: Unbeaten Calicut Heroes face Chennai Spartans

By
Calicut Heroes, who have remained unbeaten so far, take on Chennai Spartans in the Pro Volleyball League final

Chennai, February 21: In the final of RuPay Pro Volleyball League, Calicut Heroes will face Chennai Spartans on Friday (February 22) at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Calicut has been unbeaten in the league so far. They continued their run to the finals with an easy outing in the first semifinal beating U Mumba Volley in straight sets. The form and consistency of skipper Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal and Paul Lotman has been a great boost to the team with all three of them featuring in the top-10 point scorers of the league.

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2 in Kochi.

The form and consistency of skipper Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal and Paul Lotman has been a great boost to the team with all three of them featuring in the top-10 point scorers of the league.

Calicut have the league's one of the most die-hard fans -- chembada -- That could also be a deciding factor in this all important final.

Ahead of the match, Jerome said "We are really delighted that we have come so far in the tournament. I am thankful to each and every team member and our fans 'the chembada' for being a part of this journey.

"We have played well throughout, we want to keep that up and make sure that the trophy comes home."

Chennai on the other hand hasn't had a hassle-free road to the final. They were 1-2 down against Kochi Blue Spikers when the team came back from behind to win the match and cement their place in the final.

Rudy Verhoeff, Naveen Raja Jacob and Ruslans Sorokins have been the pillars of Chennai's performance.

Shelton Moses, skipper of Chennai Spartans felt that they have fought very hard to reach till this point.

"We've overcome many tight matches in order to reach this far. The mood in the dressing room is very positive and we are grateful to the amount of love that we have received from the Chennai fans.

Calicut is a very strong team but we also have the hunger and desire to win the cup. We will go out there with only one goal that is to win."

(Source: Pro Volleyball Media)

Match details

Pro Volleyball League final

Chennai Spartans vs Calicut Heroes

Friday, February 22

7pm at Nehru Indoor Stadium

Live on SONY SIX/ SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
