Pro Volleyball League preview: Kochi Blue Spikers face Chennai Spartans in second semifinal

The last encounter between both the teams at the round-robin stage was a thriller which ended in a comeback win for Kochi.

Chennai had won the first two sets and looked set for a comfortable win but Kochi staged a remarkable fightback to take the match 3-2.

After playing their last competitive match on February 11, Kochi will be taking court for the all crucial semifinal on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the match, Kocki captain Mohan Ukkrapandian said, "It was a great outing against Chennai when we met in Kochi. This time we will be playing in front of the Chennai crowd and they will rightly back their team and Chennai has played some great volleyball recently. None of us will have a second chance as it is now or never. We have to give our 200%."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2 in Kochi.

Chennai peaked at the right time and their convincing wins against Black Hawks Hyderabad and Ahmedabad Defenders in their fixtures of the league stage was a testimony of what the team is capable off.

Chennai skipper Shelton Moses felt that they are in good shape and ready for the challenge. "We've proved ourselves as the team has come together and performed at the right time. Akhin, Verhoeff and Sorokins have been outstanding for us and their performances have only helped lift the team to the next level. In a semifinal the pressure is different and with the fans support behind us, I am sure we can prevail even if it is an opponent as strong as Kochi."

(Source: Pro Volleyball Media)

Match details

Pro Volleyball League second semifinal

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Spartans

Wednesday, February 20

7pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live on SONY SIX/ SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV