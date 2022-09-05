Professional golf makes its debut in Jammu with PGTI's J&K Open 2022, prize purse of Rs 40 lakh announced

The tournament will be held at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu, between September 7 and 10, 2022, and will carry a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on September 11.

The tournament which brings professional golf to Jammu for the first time is supported by Presenting Partners J&K Tourism and Amazing Jammu, Host Venue Jammu Tawi Golf Course, and Hospitality Partner Radisson Blu Hotel, Jammu.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism's great initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region. J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley), Gulmarg Golf Club, and Jammu Tawi Golf Course. These courses provide a mesmerizing experience to golfers.

The top Indian professionals in the field include Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, defending champion Honey Baisoya, Manu Gandas, Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Sharma, to name a few. The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain.

The local challenge will be led by J&K-based players including professionals Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Raghav Wahi, Pawan Parihar, Mohd Din Pode as well as amateurs Prabhnoor Singh, Vedant Handa and Zubair Hasan Zargar.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor Jammu & Kashmir, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the PGTI and professional golfers to Jammu for the second edition of the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism. After a successful inaugural edition in the Kashmir Valley last year, we're delighted to host the cream of Indian professional golf in the Jammu region this year as we look to promote golf and golf tourism in both regions of J&K. This will be the first time that professional golf will come to the city of Jammu and I'm confident that the professionals will relish the experience of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course. The tournament will also go a long way in inspiring many youngsters from the region to follow and take up the sport of golf."

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary, Tourism & Youth Sevices and Sports, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, said, "We are proud to be supporting the J&K Open 2022, as Golf Tourism is an integral part of our larger objective to promote tourism in J&K. This maiden professional tournament at Jammu will bring Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) a picturesque 18-hole golf course on the banks of River Tawi, on the international golfing map with an opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills. Besides, this mega event is an opportunity to project J&K as a major hub for Golf Tourism in the country. We look forward to such mutually beneficial partnerships to harness the Tourism potential of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir."

Manav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, said, "With J&K Open 2022, it is nothing less than something historic being done at Jammu Tawi Golf Course. Tourism and Golf has a long walk to do after this."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "The second edition of the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism helps the PGTI expand its geographical footprint as we make our debut in the Jammu region of J&K. The tournament is in line with our long-term objective of promoting professional golf in different parts across the country in order to grow the sport further. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for all their support in helping us stage this event. A fascinating week of golf is in the offing as the professionals can expect a whole new set of challenges at a new venue, the Jammu Tawi Golf Course."

Jammu and Kashmir is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the country. Jammu, bestowed with enthralling scenic beauty amidst the proud mountain ranges exhibits all the qualities that make it a sought-after tourist destination.

Kashmir, a valley where streams, lakes, flowers, and fruits abound, is a place bestowed with the beauty of four seasons. Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Col. K.D Bagga. The course was commissioned on April 24, 2011.

This picturesque Golf Course is located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a valley along the river Tawi. The course has fairways approximately 6600 meters in length, it has two big and three small water bodies, and a water channel about 3200 meters long.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir undertook the construction of this prestigious project of Jammu Tawi Golf Course with the intention of giving a boost to Golf Tourism and grooming young boys and girls to become golf professionals.

Source: Media Release