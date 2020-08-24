PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: Registrations open, prize pool of Rs 5,00,000 up for grabs

In line with PUBG MOBILE'S commitment to create and nurture supreme talent and skill within the esports ecosystem as well as pinning down a permanent place for Indian gamers on the world map, they have now launched a tournament exclusive for PUBG MOBILE Lite users!

This will prove to become the ultimate stepping stone for gamer's pan India to create professional esports careers for themselves as well as deliver a level playing field for many aspirational players looking to exhibit their skill on a massive scale and become the first-ever PUBG MOBILE Lite star player!

Schedule for PUBG Mobile LITE Championship 2020:

Registrations: 24th to 30th August

In-game qualifiers: 1st to 5th September

Online Playoffs: 12th to 15th September

Finals: 19th - 20th September

Formats and Rounds

The PUBG MOBILE LITE Championship 2020 will kick off with the registration phase starting on 24th August on our official website https://pubgmobilelite.net/register/ followed by Online Qualifiers, which will take place over a period of five days. Each registered Team is expected to play ten Classic mode matches. The best scores of your Team's eight best matches will be considered.

In a tie, other parameters including kills, survival time and accuracy, among others, will be considered and the top 44 teams will qualify for the next round. If a team fails to complete eight matches, their score will be adjusted in a manner to be determined by PMLC Officials. The top 44 teams would qualify for the next round.

Teams that compete in the PUBG MOBILE LITE Championship 2020 Online Qualifier without registering for the PMLC in accordance with these Competition Rules and the Registration Rules will not be eligible for the PUBG MOBILE LITE Championship 2020 Online Playoffs.

Soon after we will enter the second phase of the tournament which are the Online Playoffs. The top 44 teams from the PUBG MOBILE LITE Championship 2020 Online Qualifier along with 16 invited teams i.e. total of 60 teams will be divided into 4 groups. The Teams in each group will be playing five total matches., and the three Teams in each group on the basis of the highest cumulative score will move on to finals of the PUBG MOBILE LITE Championship 2020.

The last phase of the tournament will be the Grand Finals, wherein the top 12 Teams from Online Playoffs & the other 3 teams based on maximum number of kills i.e. total of 15 teams will play 10 matches over two days. The Team with the highest cumulative score will be announced as the winner of the PUBG MOBILE LITE Championship 2020.

Point Distribution and Prize Pool

As always, the point distribution will be two-fold, most kills and placements points, Each kill will hold 1 point and each placement will have its own score value. PUBG Mobile LITE Championship 2020 offers players a chance to win a prize pool of 5,00,000.