Pune Open Golf Championship returns for its fourth edition

The tournament which is the sixth event of the TATA Steel PGTI’s 2019 season, carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh. The Pro-Am event is scheduled for April 6.

The tournament will feature leading Indian names such as Mukesh Kumar, Shamim Khan, Digvijay Singh and Amardip Malik, to name a few. The prominent foreign names in the field are the Sri Lankan duo of Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Australian Kunal Bhasin.

The host city of Pune will be represented by professionals Gurki Shergill (winner of 8th TATA Open 2009), Pravin Pathare, Sameer M Shaikh, Rajiv Datar, Akshay Damale, Sagar Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Raghuvanshi and Sunil Galfade as well as amateurs Jay Shirke and Kanishka Lunkad.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “Over the last three years, the Pune Open has emerged as one of TATA Steel PGTI’s most important and prestigious events. We are therefore delighted to be back in Pune for the fourth edition of this event. We thank the Poona Club Golf Course and The Westin Pune for partnering with us in staging this event and look forward to yet another enthralling contest like previous years.”

Source: PGTI