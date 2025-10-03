More sports Ram Charan Dazzles at Archery Premier League Launch as Marathas, Royals, Chiefs Triumph on Day One By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 1:23 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 2: The Archery Premier League (APL) began its historic journey at the Yamuna Sports Complex with a glittering opening ceremony that blended glamour, culture, and sport. Rain threatened to dampen the occasion, but the skies cleared just in time for the spectacle to unfold.

The event's highlight was the presence of Pan-Indian superstar and Oscar nominee Ram Charan, who graced the stage as the official brand ambassador of the APL. His arrival lit up the arena, with fans erupting in cheers as he met players from all six franchise squads. Cine star Randeep Hooda, co-owner of the Prithiviraaj Yodhas, added further star power to the evening.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ram Charan reflected on his admiration for the sport:

"Archery demands focus, resilience, and discipline. Being part of this historic moment is an honor, and I hope it inspires young Indians to embrace this sport."

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the league anthem, traditional performances symbolizing precision and heritage, and ceremonial walkouts of the teams, making for a spectacular launch that set the tone for the action that followed.

Unique Format of the APL

The APL introduced a pioneering format designed to make archery fast-paced and team-oriented. Each franchise fields four players-two male and two female-comprising two recurve and two compound archers. Every archer shoots two arrows per set within 120 seconds, and the team that first reaches five or more points in a best-of-three-sets match is declared the winner.

Match 1: Chola Chiefs vs Chero Archers

The APL's first-ever competitive clash featured the Chola Chiefs against the Chero Archers. The Chiefs began strong, taking the opening set 77-73 before edging out the Archers again 75-74 in the second. With four points secured, they sealed victory, while the third set ended in a 76-76 draw. Final score: Chola Chiefs 5-1 Chero Archers.

Match 2: Mighty Marathas vs Kakatiya Knights

The second contest saw the Mighty Marathas stamp their authority with a flawless display. The Marathas swept the Kakatiya Knights 6-0, winning the three sets convincingly at 73-66, 77-72, and 78-71. Their dominant performance underlined their early credentials as title favorites.

Match 3: Rajputana Royals vs Prithiviraaj Yodhas

The final match of the evening featured the Rajputana Royals against the Prithiviraaj Yodhas. The Royals proved too strong, completing another 6-0 sweep. They claimed the sets 75-72, 74-72, and 77-74, ensuring a winning start to their campaign while leaving the Yodhas searching for answers.

A Historic Beginning for Indian Archery

The APL's debut combined sporting drama with entertainment spectacle, signaling a new chapter for Indian archery. With Ram Charan's star power boosting visibility and teams producing thrilling contests on Day 1, the league has laid the foundation for a franchise model that could elevate the sport to new heights in the country.