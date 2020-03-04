Registrations Open for TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020

Around 25,000 runners are expected to take part in The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race which will be flagged off from Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Over the past decade, the TCS World 10K has been the pride of Bengaluru with elite runners, amateurs, and fitness enthusiasts alike embracing the event not only as a sporting extravaganza but as an event that has created a positive social impact through its various initiatives and brought about a paradigm shift in the sporting spirit of Bengaluru.

The TCS World 10K route takes the participants across iconic locations such as the Vidhan Soudha, the High Court, Central Library, the Visvesvaraya Museum, Cubbon Park among others.

A race for all, participants can register in the following categories

The Elite World 10K for men and women

Open 10K with a registration fee of Rs. 1,500

Majja Run (5km) a timed-category with an entry fee of Rs.900

Senior Citizens' Run (4.2km) and the Champions with Disability Run (4.2km) both with an entry fee of Rs.300.

"The Tata Consultancy Services World 10K is undoubtedly one of the most awaited events of the year. While the event is popular among elite athletes from across the globe, the people of Bengaluru take immense pride in participating in this event. Since its inception, this World Athletics Gold Label Road Race has created a fitness movement with thousands making major lifestyle changes to embrace running. This year we wanted the race to be more inclusive by allowing persons with disability to take part in the Open 10K category and start a new segment for running. We look forward to seeing Bengalureans #FeelthePride and inspire many more to be a part of this revolution," stated Vivek Singh, Joint-MD, Procam International.

Source: Press Release