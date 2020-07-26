English
Ice-cool Paratore crowned British Masters champion

By Peter Thompson
Renato Paratore

Newcastle, July 26: A composed Renato Paratore held his nerve to win the British Masters by three shots on Saturday (July 25).

The 23-year-old started his final round at Close House Golf Club on the outskirts of Newcastle upon Tyne with a one-shot advantage after he was bogey-free through 54 holes.

A closing two-under 69 ensured it was mission accomplished for Paratore, who doubled his tally of European Tour titles by finishing with breathing space on 18 under.

The Rome native dropped his first shot of the week at the ninth and also bogeyed the 11th, but made two birdies on the front nine and as many after the turn.

Paratore was given a guard of honour by his fellow players, with no spectators allowed into the course, and took a video call from his mother after winning the first full European Tour event since the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard took second place after finishing with a one-under 70, while Justin Harding of South Africa was third on 14 under following a closing one-over 72.

English trio Andy Sullivan, Robert Rock and Dale Whitnell were a further stroke back, not troubling Paratore as he claimed a second European Tour title - just over three years after his first at the Nordea Masters.

Paratore said: "I'm just really, really happy. I didn't expect to come back and win my second one after lockdown but I worked really hard the last year."

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
