Retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya targets UFC champ Conor McGregor

Bengaluru, November 14: Six-division world boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya says he back hitting the sack with a view to one last fight in the squared circle.

The 44-year-old, who has been out of action for the last nine years says he wants to make a comeback to face none other than the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

De La Hoya spoke on Dash Radio this Monday (November 13), stating that he had been back in training to call out "The Notorious", whom he believes he can stop in just two rounds.

"You know I'm competitive," De La Hoya said via MMA Fighting. "You know I still have it in me. I've been secretly training. Secretly training. I'm faster than ever, and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I'll come back for that fight. Two rounds."

"Just one more. I'm calling him out. Two rounds. That's all I need. That's all I'm going to say."

De La Hoya, however, conceded that he wouldn't stand a chance under MMA rules, which is why like Floyd Mayweather, he wants to face McGregor under boxing rules.

"He's a big Irishman. He's the king," De La Hoya said.

"Hey, let's get it straight: in the cage, he would freakin' destroy me. He would destroy me. No, in the ring."

McGregor has also made fun of De La Hoya during the media tour before the big money fight.

The last time De La Hoya stepped inside the boxing ring was in 2008, where he was outclassed by Manny Pacquiao via eighth-round stoppage, forcing him to retire at 35 years of age. While McGregor is on the back of a loss to Mayweather in August this year.

De La Hoya also called the Mayweather Vs McGregor as a "fraud" and "disrespectful to both boxing and MMA."