More sports Revenant XSpark Secures Qualification For Brawl Stars World Championship 2025 After Stellar Performance Revenant XSpark has qualified for the Brawl Stars World Championship 2025 after a strong performance at the Last Chance Qualifier in Brazil. This marks India's second appearance on the world stage, showcasing the country's growing presence in esports. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 0:40 [IST]

Revenant XSpark, a prominent esports team from India, has secured a spot in the Brawl Stars World Championship 2025. This achievement follows their impressive performance at the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) held in São Paulo, Brazil. The team’s success marks only the second time an Indian team will compete on this global stage, showcasing India's growing influence in competitive esports.

The LCQ event featured 16 top-tier teams from around the world, including regional runners-up and contenders from China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Revenant XSpark's journey to the World Finals was marked by their Top-4 finish at this intense competition. This accomplishment underscores their steady rise in international esports.

In March 2025, Revenant XSpark claimed their first LPL Monthly Finals Trophy. By June, they had secured a second-place finish across the Southeast Asia region. Their dominance continued into July when they triumphed at the Subregional Grand Finals. These achievements paved the way for their qualification for the World Finals.

The team comprises Ashmit "Sergeant Clash" Raj Singh from India, who serves as the in-game leader (IGL), alongside Singaporeans Jayden "x9Jay" Wong and Jerome "Response" Kuek. Their combined skills ensured a strong performance at LCQ, earning them one of only four coveted spots for the World Finals.

Revenant XSpark's success is part of a broader trend of India's emergence as a significant player in global esports. Over the past six years, India's esports ecosystem has expanded rapidly. Teams like LOUD, NAVI, and Papara SuperMassive have consistently excelled at high levels of competition.

Rohit N Jagasia, Founder of Revenant Esports, expressed pride in their achievement: "Our victory at the LCQ in Sao Paulo is not just a victory for Revenant XSpark, but for Indian esports as a whole." He praised his players' skill and resilience and highlighted the honour of representing India on such a prestigious platform.

Challenges and Determination

Ashmit Raj Singh shared insights into their journey: "Going into LCQ we had a very rough bracket... We were consistently marked as the 'dark horses' even after our great performance as a team in 2023 LCQ." Despite limited practice compared to other international teams, they put significant effort into both draft and gameplay strategies.

Ashmit added that they aim to prove their team's strength on the world stage: "Going into worlds we want to show that our team and our region as a whole isn't something other regions can undermine anymore." Their determination is stronger than ever to achieve success at Worlds.