Werenski leads 3M Open, Koepka battles again

By Dejan Kalinic
Richy Werenski made nine birdies and a bogey, with his only blemish coming at the par-four third hole

Blaine (USA), July 24: Richy Werenski fired an eight-under 63 to lead the 3M Open, while Brooks Koepka was unable to get going in the first round on Thursday (July 23).

Werenski grabbed a one-stroke lead at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, after an impressive opening round.

The American made nine birdies and a bogey, with his only blemish coming at the par-four third hole.

Werenski is a shot clear of Michael Thompson, who managed a bogey-free 64.

Koepka, who has one top-10 finish in four events since the PGA Tour season restarted, again battled.

The world number six and four-time major champion carded a one-under 70 to be tied for 57th.

Former world number one Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, withdrew from the tournament, citing a back injury, after shooting a 78.

After challenging at the Memorial Tournament, Tony Finau again made a bright start with a six-under 65.

Finau shares third place with Ryan Moore, Zhang Xinjun, Nick Watney, Matthew Wolff, Max Homa and Bo Hoag.

Wolff, the defending champion, made four birdies on his final eight holes to make a strong start to his title defence.

A group of 10 players are tied for 10th at five under, including South African Charl Schwartzel.

Also in that group is Bo Van Pelt, who produced one of the shots of the day with an ace at the eighth hole.

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
