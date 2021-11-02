Ritu Phogat closes in on title, warns ONE Atomweight GP final opponent Stamp Fairtex

"The Indian Tigress" Phogat defeated Jenelyn Olsim in the semifinals of the tournament at ONE: NEXTGEN on October 29. After three rounds of action in the co-main event, Phogat's outstanding wrestling skills were enough to score the unanimous decision win.

Following the win which took her closer to capturing the title, Phogat was thrilled to reach her goal of making it to the final and then eventually winning gold.

"I feel amazing. I'm in the final now, and I'm closer to my goal," the Evolve MMA standout said.

"I didn't change my game plan, although it came at the last moment. My game plan is the same. It doesn't matter who my opponent is. It was hard work, and I've been training for it for a long time."

Phogat was originally scheduled to face Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata in the semifinal, but the Japanese pulled out of the bout due to non-COVID related fevers.

Although facing a new opponent on short notice raised some concerns among martial arts enthusiasts, "The Indian Tigress" looked in great form from the opening bell against Olsim.

However, the victory did not come easily as her Team Lakay opponent threatened on a couple of occasions, even catching Phogat in her guard multiple times.

But Phogat's experience and quick thinking allowed her to control the bout, and after 15-minutes of battle, there was little doubt on whether the Indian star would advance into the final.

"I'm not surprised by anything that she did in the Circle. I know she is very good, her defense is good. I was prepared and I followed my game plan," she said.

"I also learned a lot from the Bi Nguyen fight. I knew it's best to mix it up and not leave the decision to the judges. I just wanted to keep striking and throwing punches at Jenny. I was confident of the decision."

Phogat will now face Stamp Fairtex in the Grand Prix Final. The Thai striking specialist booked her spot in the finale after earning a unanimous decision win over Brazil's Julie Mezabarba in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN.

Following Stamp's win, Phogat was invited into the Circle to face off against Stamp. Both athletes had a good stare down, but Phogat feels her Thai foe is already fearing the worst.

"I think Stamp is petrified of me because she's seen my outstanding wrestling skills," she said.

"Nobody should underestimate me again, because, from all you've seen, I'm going to be more dangerous in my next fight and unleash everything I've learned. I'm ready for this challenge."

Phogat and Fairtex will meet for the title in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix final at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, which is scheduled to take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on December 3.

