Ritu Phogat on latest win over Torres: ‘The beginning of something special’

Ritu Phogat finished Jomary "The Zamboanginian Fighter" Torres by TKO in the first round of their atomweight mixed martial arts clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After the fight, she promised martial arts fans that she's just getting warmed up.

"Thanks once again to everyone who is watching and supporting me in my MMA journey. It's the beginning of something special," she wrote on Instagram.

As if Phogat's three previous outings were anything to be scoffed at.

In November 2019, she dismantled Nam Hee Kim by TKO, also in the first round. She followed that impressive debut with a unanimous decision over Chiao Chen Wu in February of this year.

After COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, "The Indian Tigress" pounced on Kun Khmer World Champion Nou Srey Pov in October, stopping her in the second round by TKO.

Now, after beating Torres in decisive fashion last Friday (December 4), Phogat plans to make next year an even more epic stretch.

"I promise to carry the same momentum to 2021 and come back even stronger for my next fight," she said.

She might have to, as Phogat could be one of the fighters bracketed into the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, where the level of competition will increase tenfold.

The division is filled with hungry atomweights like former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex and dominant Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga.

In the meantime, however, Phogat is keeping her focus not only on what's in front of her, but also the people who've been behind her.

"Your love, support, and prayers all worked," she said.

"I can't thank enough my coaches, my team, my country for believing in me and supporting me throughout my journey so far.

"It's a team effort and I am enjoying my run."

Up next for ONE Championship is ONE: Big Bang II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that airs this Friday, 11 December.