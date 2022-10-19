Road To UFC 2022 Semifinals: Abu Dhabi - Bouts, Date, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

In June, the tournament kicked off as 32 of Asia's most promising MMA prospects got started on their journey towards winning a UFC contract with thrilling performances in the opening round during a one-of-a-kind fight week for UFC 275 in Singapore.

This weekend, the 16 winners in four weight divisions will be competing in the Road To UFC 2022 semifinals with the participating athletes coming from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Additionally, there will be two non-tournament bouts for promising prospects.

India's Anshul Jubli, who received a bye in the quarterfinal after his opponent withdrew, will be in lightweight action against Kyung Pyo Kim in the second session of the day, when a triple-header championship bout takes place in UFC 280.

Here is a look at the episodes, bouts and live broadcast times for Road To UFC 2022 semifinal:

Road To UFC 2022 Episode 5: Sunday, October 23 at 4:30 PM IST

Featherweight Bout: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima

Flyweight Bout: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi

Lightweight Bout: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih

Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim

Non-tournament Featherweight Bout: Balajin vs Keisuke Sasu

Road To UFC 2022 Episode 6: Sunday, October 23 @ 6:30 PM IST

Featherweight Bout: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose

Flyweight Bout: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park

Lightweight Bout: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim

Non-tournament Welterweight Bout: Samandar Murodov vs Gian Siqueira

Road To UFC 2022 semifinal telecast and live streaming

All bouts will be shown in India on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels with live streaming available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the bouts will also be available on UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the broadcast list for Road To UFC 2022 Semifinal:

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: WOWOW

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS

*All bouts live and subject to change.