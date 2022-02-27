'Robbed' Catterall storms out after Taylor retains title in controversial split decision

Glasgow, February 27: Josh Taylor retained his world super-lightweight titles after a controversial split-decision victory over Jack Catterall who was "robbed" according to his trainer.
The judges determined that Taylor had triumphed 112-113, 114-11, 113-112, despite Catterall dominating the first five rounds.
Taylor was also knocked down in the eighth round by 28-year-old Catterall, who stormed out of Glasgow's OVO Hydro following the judges' decision.
Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore, who spoke in the boxer's absence, said: “It’s difficult to put into words.
"You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment, who waited three years for that opportunity. He then performs like that and beats the champion in his own backyard – and gets absolutely robbed."
Moore added: “You’ve asked Jack to come down here, as if Jack can come down and speak. He’s absolutely heartbroken.”
Catterall later tweeted: "What a load of s***!"
What a load of shit!— Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) February 27, 2022
The victory improves 31-year-old Taylor's overall record to 19-0 and the Scot said there was no need for a re-match.
“I don’t think there’s any need for a rematch, I won the fight," Taylor said. "I won the fight by a couple of rounds, I won the fight in the second half when I took over and I bossed him.”
Taylor added: “100 per cent, I started a little slow but once I got into my rhythm and started getting him my timing and catching him with the bigger shots. He got me with a couple good shots, I’m not going to lie.
“It wasn’t my best performance, I put a lot of pressure on myself these couple of weeks with my homecoming, the first time in three year. I put a helluva pressure on myself with being the heavy favourite and it showed in the first half of the fight, but once I got my rhythm I started catching him with the bigger shots.
“It wasn’t my best performance but I believe I got the win, 100 per cent I got the win. But Jack did very well.”
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.