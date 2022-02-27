'Robbed' Catterall storms out after Taylor retains title in controversial split decision

The judges determined that Taylor had triumphed 112-113, 114-11, 113-112, despite Catterall dominating the first five rounds.

Taylor was also knocked down in the eighth round by 28-year-old Catterall, who stormed out of Glasgow's OVO Hydro following the judges' decision.

Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore, who spoke in the boxer's absence, said: “It’s difficult to put into words.

"You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment, who waited three years for that opportunity. He then performs like that and beats the champion in his own backyard – and gets absolutely robbed."

Moore added: “You’ve asked Jack to come down here, as if Jack can come down and speak. He’s absolutely heartbroken.”

Catterall later tweeted: "What a load of s***!"

The victory improves 31-year-old Taylor's overall record to 19-0 and the Scot said there was no need for a re-match.

“I don’t think there’s any need for a rematch, I won the fight," Taylor said. "I won the fight by a couple of rounds, I won the fight in the second half when I took over and I bossed him.”

Taylor added: “100 per cent, I started a little slow but once I got into my rhythm and started getting him my timing and catching him with the bigger shots. He got me with a couple good shots, I’m not going to lie.

“It wasn’t my best performance, I put a lot of pressure on myself these couple of weeks with my homecoming, the first time in three year. I put a helluva pressure on myself with being the heavy favourite and it showed in the first half of the fight, but once I got my rhythm I started catching him with the bigger shots.

“It wasn’t my best performance but I believe I got the win, 100 per cent I got the win. But Jack did very well.”