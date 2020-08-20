McIlroy hoping Boston return can 'ignite' season

McIlroy has four top-10 finishes in 10 events this year, but none have come since the PGA Tour season resumed in June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Northern Irishman is a two-time winner at TPC Boston, claiming the Deutsche Bank Championship in 2012 and 2016.

McIlroy hopes being back in Massachusetts can get his year going as the FedEx Cup play-offs begin.

"The play-offs are always an exciting time of the year and exciting stage of the season. It's nice to be up there even though I haven't had the best few weeks from coming back from lockdown," he told a news conference.

"I'm still right in there. I'm in the top 10 and feel like if I can get something going here over the next few weeks, I've got a great chance going into East Lake.

"This is usually a time of year where I've historically played pretty well and Boston's a place and a golf course where I've got some nice history, so hopefully that can ignite something for me this week and I can get on a good little run of golf coming up."

McIlroy has finished outside the top 30 at his past three events, including at the US PGA Championship.

The world number three said he needed to change his approach heading into the final stages of the 2019-20 season.

"It's how you react and respond to certain things. I've got this nice quote that I got from someone last week, and it's like let, don't let your golf influence your attitude; let your attitude influence your golf," McIlroy said.

"That's where I've been sort of a little crossed recently where I've been letting my golf influence my attitude on the course instead of the other way around, because if you go out there with a good attitude, that will hopefully help your golf game.

"I've sort of got those a little crossed the last few weeks and I think going out there with a bit of a better attitude, not being as reactive to misses or certain shots, will definitely be better for me going forward as we enter this big stretch of golf."