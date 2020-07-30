McIlroy believes WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is perfect preparation for US PGA

The world number two is competing at TPC Southwind starting Thursday (July 30), as players prepare for the first major of the year – the US PGA.

McIlroy, who is without a top-10 finish since the PGA Tour season restarted last month, feels playing in Memphis is the ideal preparation.

"I don't think I've ever went and played a PGA Championship site beforehand, and obviously I'm not going to do it this year, obviously here," the Northern Irishman told a news conference.

"It's nice. It sort of feels like it's back to the old days where we played Akron and then went straight to the PGA Championship. I always enjoyed those two weeks. I did well, I did well going that way so sort of reminds me back when we did that.

"I don't think I'm approaching it any differently. Obviously, it is going to be different. You're not going to have fans and atmosphere is not going to be what we're used to at a major championship, but it's a major championship venue.

"It's a great golf course, obviously a really strong field, and I don't think there's any better way to get prepared than to play here this week."

Some friendly trash talk was on the menu Wednesday. The best mic'd up moments from the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge.pic.twitter.com/bCuRHa4rmP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2020

Fans are not permitted at PGA Tour events for the rest of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy said he was unsure when he would be comfortable with spectators being allowed back at tournaments.

"I guess when there's less of a chance of people getting sick," he said.

"And whether that's [that] they discover more with the virus or there's different treatments, whether that's a vaccine or other treatments. I don't know.

"Again, like being out here, I feel pretty safe. We get tested multiple times a week, and inside the bubble … obviously you can limit your exposure as much as you can. But yeah, it's hard.

"I don't know, I don't know. Whether it's a vaccination or whether it's something happens where there's a breakthrough and we know a little bit more about what's going on with the virus, but I probably can't give you a definitive answer about when I would be comfortable with crowds again."