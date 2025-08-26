BWF World Championships: Who are the India players in Action Today? How and When to watch the Matches?

More sports Justin Rose Supports Team Europe In Their Quest To Overcome Ryder Cup Challenges In America Justin Rose expresses confidence in Team Europe's ability to secure a win at the Ryder Cup in New York. With a strong and experienced squad, he aims to contribute significantly to their success. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Justin Rose believes Team Europe can achieve a rare victory on American soil at the Ryder Cup this year. Europe has only won once away in the last eight tournaments, famously pulling off the Miracle at Medinah in 2012. Rose hopes the team's experience will help them retain the trophy at Bethpage Black in September.

The 43-year-old golfer is set for his seventh Ryder Cup appearance, having secured one of six automatic spots on Luke Donald's team. This squad closely resembles the one that triumphed in Rome in 2023. "From our point of view, [this year] is a wonderful opportunity to try to sort of go ahead and buck that trend," Rose told Sky Sports Golf. He emphasised the importance of experience for an away Ryder Cup, noting that most players have had consistent seasons.

Rose did not participate in Europe's record loss at Whistling Straits in 2021 but was instrumental in 2023. He formed an unbeaten duo with Robert MacIntyre over two days in Rome, earning 1.5 points from three matches during Europe's 16.5-11.5 win. Rose aims to contribute more as Europe seeks its fifth away win.

"Just being a part of the Ryder Cup isn't what you're there for, you're there to earn points," said Rose. He wants to support the team by helping gather enough points for victory. Although unsure of his role, he anticipates fewer rookie requirements due to the team's balance and experience.

Rose began the year outside the top 50 globally but regained form with a third-place finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a runner-up spot at The Masters behind Rory McIlroy. Despite some struggles afterward, he secured his Ryder Cup place by winning the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Reflecting on his season, Rose expressed confidence in his ability to compete with top players. "It has been an interesting year!" he remarked. He feels his best golf can match anyone's when it matters most and is committed to keeping his game sharp.

Rose acknowledges that being competitive under pressure is challenging to replicate but finds reassurance knowing he can still perform well when needed most.