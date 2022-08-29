Rough with the Smoothie: These drinks will prime you for play & practice

There are smoothies, then, that enhance athletic performance and 'detox' smoothies that contribute to qualitatively better strength training in athletes. Besides protein smoothies, revitalising smoothies and meal smoothies, there are also smoothies that aid in recovery from workouts. In fact, smoothies are like a whole meal in themselves. And some of the biggest names in global sport have their own smoothies.

Tennis professional Naomi Osaka, one of the most well-known faces in the sport today, follows a regimen that keeps her in the best possible shape. Before working out, Osaka adds blueberries, strawberries, a banana, and chia seeds to a sports drink, to come up with a concoction that feeds her electrolytes and keeps her well hydrated.

Post workout, she trades the berries for greens like spinach and cucumber, which she'll blend with fruits such as apple, pineapple, and lemon, to which mixture she'll throw in the ginger, protein powder, and the sports drink.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's Greek-Nigerian star, adds an ingredient to his regular smoothie that helps him recover from intense league games. This ingredient is the nutrient-rich celery juice, which some specialists have said aids in reducing inflammation. Apart from celery juice, Antetokounmpo's mix includes strawberries, raspberries, a banana, and granola.

Venus Williams, who in the past has battled Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disease, crams almond and coconut milk, as well as coconut oil, a banana, pineapple cubes, and vanilla extract, into her strength and endurance boosting smoothie. And for Steph Curry, another renowned basketball player plying his trade in the NBA, a vegetable-heavy smoothie does the trick-this has the superfoods spinach and kale, besides coconut water, blueberries and mango, plain Greek yogurt, cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, nearing the end of a magnificent career, goes for a no-fuss but super-effectual smoothie that has only strawberries, orange juice, almond milk, and vanilla protein powder. And American football legend Tom Brady goes the other extreme, his lactose-free but protein-heavy smoothie containing almond milk, hemp milk, frozen bananas, blueberries, almond butter, walnuts, chia seeds, and whey protein powder.

Depending on their requirements-whether they're warming up or cooling down, and whether they're readying for a big game the next day or recuperating from a serious injury-athletes can choose from a variety of smoothies. There are berry smoothies, green smoothies, and fruit smoothies, as well as chocolate-dominant, peanut butter and avocado smoothies. And smoothies can also be customised according to the sportsperson's physique and metabolism.

But, whichever smoothie is the one for you, it should guarantee your physical and mental wellbeing, ensure that you're in as optimal shape as possible to train, practice, or play, and also ensure that your muscles (and your mind) recover naturally from action of the highest intensity.

So, if you know your body well, you will know the smoothie that works best for you. It will provide you with the fuel required during workouts and games. And, just like a good oil will keep a car going over long distances, the ideal smoothie will energise and stress-proof your body in the most natural way through even the most stamina-sapping moments, in training or in competition. And as Brady (longevity) and Curry (return from injury) have proved, a smoothie in your diet will help extend your sporting life.

Written by Samrat Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Drunken Monkey