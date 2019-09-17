Rugby World Cup 2019: SPN India acquires exclusive media rights

The tournament will be held in Japan from 20th September to 2nd November 2019 and telecast in India will be available live and exclusive on the SONY TEN 2 channels and will be livestreamed on SPN's premium video on demand (VOD) service, SonyLIV.

The terms of the deal include exclusive television and digital rights across territories in the Indian subcontinent: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and exclusive pay television and digital rights for Sri Lanka.

The Rugby World Cup is the world's most prestigious rugby tournament and sees participation from the top rugby teams in the world.

Held every four years, the 2019 edition of the Rugby World Cup is the ninth edition of the tournament and will see 20 teams playing 48 matches across 12 venues in Japan for the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

All you need to know about Rugby World Cup 2019

Participating nations include the defending champions New Zealand, Ireland, England, Wales, South Africa, Australia, Scotland, France, Fiji and Argentina amongst others.

Rugby is a fast-growing sport in India, with a dedicated fan base and talented local athletes. So, Rajesh Kaul, the Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, SPN India Private Limited was elated on striking the deal.

"It is our endeavor to showcase marquee international events to our viewers and Rugby World Cup 2019 is the most prestigious rugby tournament in the world.

"Sony Pictures Networks India was the official broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup 2015 and we received a very encouraging response from viewers across the country," he said.

"Rugby as a sport is extremely engaging to watch and has a dedicated following in India which makes it the perfect addition to our sports offerings," he added.

Introduced to India in the late 1800s, Indian rugby players have managed to make a mark on the global stage over the years by putting up strong performances. As Indian audiences shift from being pure cricket viewers to multi-sports viewers, the popularity of rugby is on the rise.

Meanwhile, the CEO of World Rugby, Brett Gosper, was delighted to strike the deal with SPN India for the broadcast of the first ever Rugby World Cup in Asia.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India to broadcast the Rugby World Cup live in a number of territories across the Indian subcontinent, which is such an exciting and important region for the future growth or our game," Gosper said.

India is enjoying a significant surge in rugby participation and interest and is home to a fan base of 23 million (43 per cent are female) according to the latest Nielsen research, demonstrating the huge potential of one of the world's most populous nations.

So, Gosper further added: "In India alone we have witnessed unprecedented interest in rugby being ignited in this country of 1.3 billion people and a great sense of momentum building, as demonstrated by the record breaking turn out and political support for the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour last year.

"It was fantastic to see that rugby in India is being embraced by players and fans from all backgrounds and social classes, in keeping with World Rugby's ethos of a game for all.

"Thanks to the hard-working efforts of World Rugby's partners in Asia Rugby and Rugby India the platform is set for the first Rugby World Cup in Asia to be a game-changer for the sport in this region, and I'm sure that the coverage of Japan 2019 provided by Sony Pictures Networks India will inspire many new players and fans," the World Rugby CEO concluded.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 in India?

Watch Rugby World Cup 2019 live and exclusive on SONY TEN 2 channels or on livestream it on SPN's premium video on demand (VOD) service, SonyLIV from 20th September to 2nd November 2019.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2019 - Japan vs Russia, live and exclusive on SONY TEN 2 channels on 20th September 2019 at 4.15 pm (IST).